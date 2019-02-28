Robert McBride will continue his fight to remain head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - Robert McBride will continue his fight to remain head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). He will urgently approach the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an order reviewing and setting aside the decision not to renew his contract, Judge Hans Fabricius was told on Thursday afternoon.

His advocate, Steven Budlender, said papers had already been drawn up in the new review application and it was due to be served immediately on Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Portfolio Committee.

Budlender, meanwhile, withdrew McBride’s application for the court to extend his term as Ipid head. He said as the decision not to renew the contract was already made, the matter is now moot.

His lawyer could not say when the review application will be before court, apart for stating that “it will be soon.”

McBride was not in court.

Pretoria News