Mchunu says number of officials doing business with state has declined

“Report on employees conducting business with the state (March 2021), which indicated a decline in employees conducting business with the state. In June 2020, approximately 1 500 employees were identified to be possibly involved in conducting business with the State. “This declined to 490 employees in January 2021, and at the end of June 2021 it declined to 96 employees,” said Mchunu.

Mchunu was replying to a written question in Parliament from Mimmy Gondwe from the DA. Gondwe had wanted to find out about the new unit dealing with disciplinary action against officials doing business with the state. The government had a few years ago passed a law preventing government employees from doing business with the state.

The department has over the years been asked about improving its system to stop this. Mchunu said measures were put in place to prevent this. The government has tabled reports on how this was managed.