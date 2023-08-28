The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, has tabled a Bill that will set up a water agency in the country. The agency will design, plan and finance water resources infrastructure to ensure equitable and quality water supply.

The agency would be involved in the implementation of large-scale projects across the country for the supply of bulk water. The state of water has come under scrutiny with infrastructure collapsing. The government had said it will invest large amounts of money to fix most of the infrastructure. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the water infrastructure agency during his State of the Nation Address last year.

Cabinet approved the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency Bill recently. The Bill was tabled in parliament on Monday. In the gazette that was released by Mchunu late last year, he said the agency will be a state-owned entity.