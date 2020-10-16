Media barred from court in Senekal, prosecutor fears for his safety

Senekal, Free State - The media has been barred from following proceedings in the Senekal Magistrate's Court, where the two men accused of murdering Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner are appearing. The prosecutor opposed the media's application to film proceedings and broadcast them live, claiming the case is at a sensitive stage. The prosecutor has also asked that his name or face not be shown. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and 44-year-old Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, both residents of Takalatse in Fateng-Tse-Ntsho township in Paul Roux, are facing charges of killing Horner earlier this month. The two men's lawyer was opposed to proceedings being filmed or broadcast but the prosecutor described the investigation as complex.

According to the prosecutor, certain information would be disclosed during Friday’s hearing that should not be made public at this time.

The presiding magistrate pointed out that people in the public gallery could divulge this information anyway, but the prosecutor was adamant that he did not want the sensitive information to be reported on in the media.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa's lawyer argued that more complex matters had been argued in open court.

Earlier on Friday EFF leader Julius Malema rallied party members to break police protocol and march all over Senekal.

"March and go there and there, we will come back after two hours," he said.

Malema continued: "This is your town, march all over".

His deputy Floyd Shivambu said the EFF is an organisation that stands against racism.

"We were not part of the Codesa nonsense which gave the land to these white minorities. They just took political power but they did not return our economy," he said.

Political Bureau