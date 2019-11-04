Durban - In a call that is likely to be rejected by some, ANC stalwart Meshack Radebe says izinduna - headmen - should be elected through a voting process, just like ward councillors.
The former KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC and deputy speaker in the provincial legislature said izinduna earn around R12000 per month yet account to no one.
He made this call in Umgababa, south of Durban, yesterday during a commemorative event hosted by the eThekwini municipality to remember people who perished while fighting for freedom, as well as those who died during black-on-black violence of the late 80s and early 90s.
“We should introduce a private members bill that will make it compulsory for headmen to be elected into office every five years, because they get paid, but they account to no one. All that they do is move around to feast on meat. When there is something wrong in societies, only councillors are blamed or held accountable. What are the headmen doing?” Radebe asked.
From ancient times, izinduna have been appointed by amakhosi, assisted by an inner council of men and women. The public is hardly involved.