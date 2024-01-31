Midvaal Municipality scores its 10th consecutive clean audit

The Midvaal Local Municipality has done it again. The municipality clinched its 10th successive unqualified audit opinion.

This milestone, pertaining to the 2022/2023 financial period, was officially announced during a Special Council meeting and confirmed by the Auditor-General's office. Under rigorous scrutiny, the municipality's financial statements, performance management systems, internal controls, and compliance mechanisms were audited. The Auditor-General verified that Midvaal's financial records were impeccably maintained, with no significant discrepancies or misstatements detected.

Peter Teixeira, Midvaal's Executive Mayor, welcomed this achievement. He emphasised the municipality's commitment to converting these clean audits into palpable benefits for the community. These efforts include enhancing infrastructure, boosting safety measures, and elevating the overall wellbeing of Midvaal residents. "We welcome the audit outcome for the 2022/2023 financial year. Our administration will continue to work hard and ensure that the clean audits find expression in tangible service delivery, such as the improvement of infrastructure, investment into safety, and the upliftment of our people in Midvaal,” Teixeira said.

Last year, DA-led Midvaal was recognised as one of South Africa's top two municipalities in terms of financial performance. This was according to Ratings Afrika through their annual Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI), highlighting Midvaal's consistent financial management. The MFSI, a comprehensive financial assessment tool, scrutinises municipalities across six key areas: operational efficiency, liquidity management, debt control, budgetary practices, affordability, and infrastructure investment. Each area is rated out of a possible 100 points. Midvaal scored an impressive score of 72.

Determined to maintain this trajectory of clean governance, Midvaal says it is actively striving to translate its administrative excellence into superior service delivery. Central to its strategy is attracting investments that spur local economic development and generate broader opportunities for its populace. Furthermore, a significant portion of the municipality's focus is on reinforcing safety and security measures to ensure the protection of its residents. Teixeira reiterated the municipality's unwavering commitment to progress, economic advancement, and forging a brighter future for all who call Midvaal home.

According to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group, last year, of the 257 audited municipalities, only 38 (15%) had received clean audits, and 21 of those were in the Western Cape. Six municipalities (2%) had received adverse audits, 15 municipalities (6%) had received disclaimers, and 16 audits (7%) remained outstanding. However, 91% of auditees had submitted their financial statements timeously, an improvement from 81% in the prior audit period.