Cape Town - Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he knew of millions of rand given to the ruling party top 6.



Taking the stand again following his marathon testimony before the commission in January, Agrizzi again detailed how Bosasa, which later traded as African Global Operations, had paid tens of millions in bribes to the politically connected to win favour ahead of lucrative tenders being awarded to the company.





Commission chairman Raymond Zondo then asked Agrizzi about reports in the media, which were later confirmed by former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) had accepted donations from Bosasa despite the company being implicated in wrongdoing in a Special Investigating Unit report.





"Did senior people in the governing party not see all these things and decide that action must be taken to find the truth, did they look away because they knew Bosasa was giving donations to them, I don' know, but those questions arise...," said Zondo.





Agrizzi said he knew of cheques delivered to the ANC top six, though he did not specify whether the cheques were made out to the party or individual members of the top six at the time, which included then ANC President Jacob Zuma, then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and his deputy Jesse Duarte, then chairwoman Baleka Mbete, and Mkhize.





"What the honourable chair has said is true. There are large donations. I know of large donations given to the top 6 at one stage of 10 to R12 million cheques that were taken there...," Agrizzi said.



