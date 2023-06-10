Mining magnate close to Zulu King opens intimidation case, claims Zulu regiments have been unleashed on him

Durban - Jacob Mnisi, the Mpumalanga mining magnate close to King Misuzulu and at the centre of the controversy over the Ingonyama Trust leadership, says he has opened a case of intimidation against one of the people close to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. In a statement on Saturday, Mnisi said he had to take to the Emalahleni (Witbank) Central Police Station in Mpumalanga against Professor Musa Xulu of Indonsa Yesizwe fame.

He said that was after he received a message threatening his life that was allegedly authored and circulated in various WhatsApp groups by Xulu, including a WhatsApp group known as Indonsa Yesizwe, which has more than 250 members that was created and administered by Xulu. NEWS: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has received a new official vehicle from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government. The handover of the sleek wheels took place on Friday at KwaKhangelamankengane palace after the King met with Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube & delegation. @IOL pic.twitter.com/5c3aHHlCB7 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 10, 2023 In the message written by Xulu in Zulu, he said Zulus must unite and fight Mnisi, who wants their land because he thinks that Zulus are fools. Xulu further said all the minerals beneath the land owned by Ingonyama Trust belong to the Zulu people and Zulu regiments have told him that they are ready to join the fight to crush the moves to take over the land.

He warned Mnisi that his attempts to take over the land of the Zulus will be crushed, and Zulu people are united, despite their political affiliations Mnisi claimed that with this message, Xulu was inciting Zulu regiments against him and considering that the regiments are found everywhere, he is now under threat. “His message is a clear incitement of violence and intimidation towards me and the other individuals mentioned above.

“This call-to-action by Mr Xulu poses a great danger to my life and infringes on my constitutional right to freedom of movement as I can no longer move around freely without fearing that some may respond to his request to end my life. “Members of the Zulu regiment can be found in every province in South Africa and any of the members who are instigated in Mr Xulu’s call-to-action can result in my death.” He said the WhatsApp group where Xulu posted this was also home to feared hitmen (Izinkabi) and it is used to spread propaganda.