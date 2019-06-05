Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy

Johannesburg - New Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy is expected to lead community clean-up activities to mark World Environment Day in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, on Wednesday. The celebration of World Environment Day began in 1972 and has grown to become one of the main vehicles through which the UN stimulates worldwide awareness of the environment and encourages political attention and action.

Wednesday's community clean-up is aimed at raising awareness about waste management and the significance of a clean and safe environment to the health of all South Africans, Creecy's department said in a statement.

Other officials who will accompany Creecy during the clean-up include her deputy Barbara Sotyu and Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Dr. Kgosientsho Sputla Ramokgopa.

The clean-up activities will be guided by the Good Green Deeds Programme, launched by in March 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)