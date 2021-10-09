Minister Kubayi unveils plans to tackle housing backlog

Cape Town – Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi wants to review the housing database as complaints have been landing on the doorstep of the department about people waiting for years before getting their houses. Kubayi said it was unfortunate that there were people who have been waiting for many years to get their houses.

She intends to review the database to ensure the right people get houses on time. The housing database issue has been going on for many years with claims that some of the people jump the queue. Kubayi said maintaining the integrity of the housing database was critical for the department.

The government has delivered more than 2.5 million houses over the last two-and-a-half decades but there was still a backlog. Kubayi said they wanted to clean up the database. “It is highly regrettable that we still have people who have been waiting for over 10 years, while others who applied after them have since benefited. This creates distrust between government and the people we are meant to serve. The system has to be flexible and secure enough to allow people to update their status, including changes to areas where they live,” said Kubayi.

Kubayi was visiting Limpopo as part of her drive to get reduce the backlog and ensure the delivery of houses. A week ago she was in the Eastern Cape where some of the issues came up. The housing backlog has been one of the challenges facing the department of human settlements.