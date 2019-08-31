Public Service Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu

Cape Town - Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu wants the government to crack down on public servants doing business with the state. Mchunu called for the urgent implementation of the Public Administration Management Act that prevents public servants from doing business with the government.

The government has for years been trying to rein in officials involved in business deals with their own departments and entities.

Mchunu said the government must intensify its fight against corruption.

He said they were left disappointed with the recent report by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on the municipalities with clean audits. The number declined to only 18 out of 257 municipalities.

Irregular expenditure in municipalities was sitting at above R25billion.

“It is also against this background that we take a dim view on the outcomes of municipal audit results recently released by the Auditor-General, for the 2018/19 financial year. It is disturbing to note that there is an overall decline in audit results. This places a serious need on us public servants to ensure that we assist this sphere of government, which is at the coalface of service delivery,” said Mchunu.

He said they would not allow corruption to take place in the government.

“Corruption is a cancer as it steals from the poor, undermines service delivery and stifles economic growth, which promotes employment and distribution of wealth,” said Mchunu.

He said public servants should refrain from any acts that would implicate them in malfeasance.

Politics Bureau