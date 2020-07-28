Minister Thulas Nxesi discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for Covid-19

Durban - Minister of Employment and Labour, Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi has been discharged from hospital. In a short statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said thatNxesi had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 17 and went into self-quarantine. "On July 1, Minister Nxesi was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring. Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers," Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams said. Williams added that the Nxesi family thanked all South Africans for the well wishes. "We are also grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery. We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans who are battling this disease well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences," she said.

At the weekend, the Presidency announced that Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel had also tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, the Presidency said Patel was in good spirits and was in self-quarantine. Those who were in contact with Patel were also requested to self-isolate and get tested.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced that 459 761 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in SA.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, added that 190 more people had died from Covid-19-related illnesses.

On a positive note, the number of recoveries had increased to 287 313 which translates to 62.5%.

