Ministers Cwele, Mahlobo and Bongo abused spy agency, 'Ms K’ tells Zondo Commission

Johannesburg - Three former state security ministers have been fingered by an unidentified State Security Agency (SSA) manager as the members of the executive who oversaw the abuse of the SSA and its mandates. A secret witness identified only as“Ms K” told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday, that Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo who were state security ministers under former president Jacob Zuma, abused the agency and its mandate at executive level. Ms K said their enforcers who executed or implemented this primarily but not exclusively were Moruti Nosi, former SSA special operations unit boss, Thulani Dlomo, Sonto Kudjoe and Arthur Fraser, who are both former SSA directors-general. In April 2018, Fraser was transferred by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the correctional services department, where he is national commissioner, while Kudjoe became secretary for defence in August last year. Ms K told the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that members of the “Project Veza” investigation team, which is probing the rot at the SSA, have been threatened. She therefore asked to give her evidence from an undisclosed location and her identity to be withheld.

Despite protests from the legal representatives of the current and former SSA officials against Ms K’s evidence, Justice Zondo granted the application to hide her identity and location, and told the implicated persons that if they wanted reasons he would provide them.

Justice Zondo ordered that no photographs of Ms. K be taken or published.

The secret witness testified that she was the project manager of “Project Veza”.

She said threats had made against members of the investigation team by some of the implicated persons and that those cooperating had been intimidated.

According to Ms. K, attempts had also been made to sabotage the “Project Veza” investigation team.

Ms K is testifying in the place of Mr Y, another secret witness employed by the SSA.

Paul Pretorius, head of the commission’s legal team, said Mr Y was seriously indisposed and had just come out of a coma.

He would come to the commission to give evidence later if there was space in its calendar, and if Justice Zondo invites him.

Ms K will continue giving evidence on Wednesday afternoon.

