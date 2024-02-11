Misinformation during elections can sow confusion

By Lulu White The presence of misinformation and disinformation in electoral processes poses a significant threat to their integrity. These tactics aim to undermine public trust, distort voter perceptions, and manipulate electoral outcomes. Their insidious nature is such that they are intentionally crafted to sow confusion, diminish voter turnout, and ultimately lower the threshold for obtaining a seat in government.

Misinformation is disseminated strategically to create confusion and mistrust among voters. False narratives about political parties, candidates, or electoral procedures are spread with the aim of reducing voter turnout. Uncertainty about the accuracy of information may cause voters to hesitate to participate in the electoral process, thus lowering the threshold for obtaining a seat for certain groups. Disinformation campaigns often target specific demographics with divisive narratives. False information is designed to fragment the black vote, fostering internal divisions, thereby weakening the political influence of certain groups while consolidating support for others. This is exemplified by the mentioned examples of white genocide and Cape Independence in South Africa, which are aimed at fragmenting the black vote. Misleading information aims to consolidate the votes of specific demographics. False narratives are intended to encourage white voters to coalesce as a minority, leveraging historical tactics that exploit divisions within the majority population. This manipulation is aimed at enhancing the electoral performance of certain parties representing the minority.

Misinformation may also extend to questions about the funding and motives behind new political parties. By casting doubt on the intentions of progressive parties like Build POne South Africa (Bosa), the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, and Rise Mzansi, the aim is to create suspicion and question their legitimacy. This tactic is designed to influence public perception and divert attention from the parties' actual goals, potentially furthering the fragmentation of the black vote. The manipulation of information contributes to the amplification of minority representation. Misinformation campaigns strategically fund and support certain parties, aiming to tip the balance in favour of minority groups. This creates a scenario where these parties may perform disproportionately well in elections despite representing a minority constituency. Misinformation and disinformation campaigns exploit vulnerabilities within the electoral system, fostering confusion, distrust, and division. Safeguarding electoral integrity requires vigilance, fact-checking, and promoting media literacy to empower voters with accurate information. The presence of misinformation and disinformation in electoral processes poses a significant threat to their integrity. These tactics aim to undermine public trust, distort voter perceptions, and manipulate electoral outcomes.

To emphasize the critical importance of addressing the pervasive issue of misinformation and disinformation in the context of electoral processes, particularly in light of recent events that have underscored the potential ramifications of such actions. Misinformation and disinformation not only contravene legal standards but also pose a severe threat to the hard-won gains of democracy. These deliberate efforts to distort facts and manipulate public opinion have the potential to escalate tensions, fuel protests, and exacerbate an already inflammatory environment, as witnessed during the recent protest by MK at the IEC national offices. In recognising the gravity of this issue, it becomes imperative for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to play a proactive role in quelling such statements as soon as they surface in the media. Upholding the integrity of the electoral process requires swift and decisive action to counter false narratives that may compromise the democratic values we hold dear. Furthermore, it is recommended that the existing code of conduct be revisited and strengthened to incorporate specific measures to be undertaken in the event that political party leaders are found disseminating misinformation or engaging in disinformation campaigns. This proactive approach will serve as a deterrent and underline the commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent electoral environment.

The recent proliferation of political parties, coupled with the disproportionate representation in media channels, necessitates a comprehensive review of the code of conduct. By introducing measures that explicitly address the consequences for spreading misinformation, we can fortify the democratic process against undue influence and manipulation. In conclusion, I urge the IEC to take a firm stance against misinformation and disinformation, recognising its potential to destabilize the democratic fabric. By enhancing the code of conduct and promptly addressing instances of falsehoods, we can reinforce public confidence, mitigate tensions, and safeguard the principles that underpin our democratic ideals. *White is CEO of Elections Management Consultancy Agency of Africa