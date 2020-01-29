Johannesburg - The Development Bank of Southern Africa’s R3.5 billion lifeline to cash-strapped South African Airways has been received with mixed reactions with questions being raised about the conditions behind the loan.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has pushed back strongly and questioned the basis for the deal and what it means for taxpayers.
DA MP Alf Lees said he would be writing to the Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Patel about the deal.
He said DBSA could possibly be shifting money meant for meaningful development projects that could create employment.
“Given the fact that the bank falls under the mandate of Minister Patel, the onus rests on him to come clean on the details of this loan