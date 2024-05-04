MK Party accuses IEC of colluding with the ANC and being vindictive

The MK Party has lashed out at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) hinting it is colluding with the ANC to get rid of a political competitor. This forms part of the party's response to the Electoral Court's decision to sanction MK members Visvin Reddy and Bongikosi Khanyile following a complaint from the IEC.

They stand accused of violating the Electoral Act and each fined R200 000. The sanctions stem from remarks made by the two men warning of riots if the MK Party did not make it onto the ballot. The IEC has also approached the Electoral Court to have the men removed from the candidate list. But, in its opposing affidavit, MKP Secretary General, Sihle Ngubane, tears into the IEC, rejecting the allegations.

'Given its constitutional status, it is extremely distasteful for the IEC to be conducting itself in a vindictive and targeted manner towards a particular political party and its members. The image that the IEC is colluding with the ANC to get rid of a political party is hard to resist' reads the MKP responding affidavit. The MKP is being represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

The party also argues it has already dealt with the issues being raised and questions the IEC's handling of the matter. 'Not only did the implicated persons show remorse but the MK Party has already reprimanded them. Mr Khanyile was removed from his position as leader of MK Youth League' reads its opposing papers The party also insists Reddy has publicly apologised for his comments and has been barred from issuing any such statements in the future.

Their response also calls out the IEC's allegations of 'threat to the judiciary' against the two men as imaginary and unfounded - and goes further to describe claims of contempt of court as 'gobbledygook with no head or tail', arguing that the Electoral Court also has no jurisdiction over the matter. MKP has also raised objections on the conduct of the firm of attorneys appointed to independently investigate the complaints against the two men.T hey argue the same firm is now representing one of the parties and others against the MKP members - thus, raising the issue of conflict of interest.

The IEC has been defending its role in the run up to the elections, more recently, amid criticism from several parties over its meeting with the US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigedty. The IEC has rejected accusations of bias. The latest saga over MKP adds to the party's battles beset by leadership squabbles, member removals and more recently, allegations of forged signatures ahead of its registration for the coming elections.

Whilst that matter is now under police investigation, Jacob Zuma is also being hauled before the ANC's disciplinary committee on Tuesday. He stands accused of violating ANC party rules by joining and campaigning for another party whilst still a member of the ANC. Zuma was subsequently suspended and is widely expected to be expelled from the ANC following the party's formal disciplinary processes.