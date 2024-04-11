MK Party claims its redeploying Bonginkosi Khanyile to boost their chances of two-thirds majority win

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MKP) Party said the redeployment of the three MKP Youth League members including former president Bonginkosi Khanyile was strategic and would boost them to achieve the transformative two-thirds majority in the 2024 national and provincial elections. The elections will be held on May 29.

Khanyile, along with his interim deputy president Thapelo Maisha, secretary-general (SG) Gaan Cibane, and the Gauteng provincial coordinator Philani Gazuzu Nduli were removed from their positions on Wednesday. "In a move that heralds a new chapter for the MKP, we are delighted to announce the strategic redeployment of three members of the party, Khanyile, Cibane, Maisha, and Nduli. "This decision comes after thoughtful consultations and is aimed at bolstering our efforts to achieve a transformative two-thirds majority," the party said in a statement.

MKP said their goal was clear which sought to facilitate land expropriation for the landless, tackle the challenge of load-shedding, create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, and address the pressing issues of poverty and inequality. The party further extended its gratitude to the members for their invaluable contributions in their previous roles. "Their dedication and leadership have laid a strong foundation for the positive changes we aspire to bring. As these young leaders embark on their new roles, we are inspired by their commitment and energy to focusing on garnering youth to support MK in these elections," the party said.