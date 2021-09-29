Mkhize has to contend with agencies probing Digital Vibes, says Ramaphosa

Cape Town – Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has to deal with the agencies probing the Digital Vibes contract after the report of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was made public, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday. Ramaphosa, who was briefing the media in a round-table discussion, said Mkhize’s resignation came as there was no other way of taking the matter forward.

The report has implicated a number of officials in the Department of Health. The director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, was suspended a few days ago. The report has recommended that former acting director-general Anban Pillay be charged.

The R150 million Digital Vibes contract led to the probe, and Mkhize resigned before Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet in August. The president said Mkhize would now have to deal with the agencies that were investigating the contract. Ramaphosa said: “On the political morality issue, we condemn all activities of malfeasance and that is a fact.

“His (Mkhize’s) resignation from government was, in my view, you may not like this word, honourable on his part when he realised that there was no other way in which we could go forward and he then decided to resign. “My acceptance of his resignation should tell you exactly the approach and the stance that I am determined to take in all these matters,” said Ramaphosa. “I accepted his resignation and the matter has now to be dealt with through other processes and other agencies and institutions that the former minister of health has to contend with,” he added.