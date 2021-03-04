Mkhize receives Newsmaker of Year award on behalf of frontline Covid-19 workers

Cape Town – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has received the Newsmaker of the Year Award on behalf of the frontline workers in the country and all those who have had to endure the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual award, made by the National Press Club since 1980, awards a newsmaker in a calendar year based on the amount of media coverage received as well as its impact.

The National Press Club (NPC) represents working journalists and is the largest of its kind in the country.

Chairperson of the NPC Val Boje said during the online awarding that no story dominated the news over the past year as much as Covid-19 did.

“From the first case, through to the President’s announcements — what we’ve come to call family meetings — to the fight on the front line to deal with the virus, this has certainly been the story of the year,” she said.