Mkhize warns SA to brace for third wave of Covid-19

HEALTH Minister Zweli Mkhize has told the country to brace itself for the third wave of Covid-19 with the rise in infections.

Mkhize, who was tabling his department’s budget vote speech in Parliament today, said the last year has been hit by the emergence of Covid-19 which caused devastation.

This comes after Cabinet also said on Thursday there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Mkhize said to date 54 968 people have died from Covid-19 since the first case was reported more than a year ago.

He told MPs that cases were beginning to rise again.

A number of provinces have been reporting an increase in the last two weeks.

Gauteng and the Free State were the first provinces to announce an increase in cases with the latter saying last week it was in the third wave.

The Western Cape on Thursday also announced an increase in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement Cabinet said it was aware of the concerns raised around the issue of India, where there has been a rapid increase of cases.

“Cabinet is also aware of the concerns among South Africans about the Covid-19 situation in India, and wish to assure South Africans that the Department of Health and our scientists continue to monitor developments and that necessary and appropriate precautions and protocols are implemented to protect South Africans.

“In addition, Cabinet was briefed about the slight increase in Covid-19 infections in the country and the application of necessary response measures to curb the spread,” read the statement.

“Cabinet reminds all South Africans to continue adhering to non-pharmaceuticals health protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by continuing to wear masks when in public; maintaining social distance of at least 1.5 metres; always wash hands with water and soap or use a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser; and avoiding unnecessary travel and stay home,” it said.

