Mkhwebane always threatened disciplinary action over unmet deadlines – executive manager

Pretoria – An executive manager of investigations in the Public Protector’s office told Parliament that the suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane, placed enormous pressure and had unrealistic expectations from the staff to deliver. Ponatshego Mogaladi is one of many witnesses who has made damning allegations against Mkhwebane and her unbearable treatment towards staff members.

Mogaladi was testifying on Wednesday in the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. Mogaladi worked at the PPSA for 21 years in various capacities, starting as a senior investigator. In 2014, she was the executive manager and another department, Administrative Justice and Service Delivery (AJSD), was also placed under her watch.

In October 2018, she said Mkhwebane asked her to take on an additional role of managing the Good Governance and Integrity (GGI) branch. She added that Mkhwebane asked her to accept the additional responsibilities without an acting allowance as the institution was facing serious budgetary constraints. “In essence this meant that my workload and responsibilities doubled.”

Mogaladi said she was under the impression that she will receive support in managing the branches, instead she received little assistance and only had five investigators working under her. In November 2018, Mogaladi said she wrote to Mkhwebane and explained that she was experiencing challenges with a report she was compiling regarding the awarding of smart prepaid meters by the City of Tshwane. So, she requested an extension. “The Public Protector responded shortly thereafter, on the same day, making it clear that my request for an extension was refused.’’

She added that she was apprehensive about writing to Mkhwebane about the challenges she was facing in meeting her deadlines because Mkhwebane appeared to interpret requests of extension as disrespect. She also told Parliament of an incident where her niece, who she considered as a sister had died, and a day after her death, Mkhwebane sent her a message demanding all the letters and reports related to six investigations. “If I don't get the Kgomo report today I will have no option but request ACEO to initiate disciplinary process.

“The others I want tomorrow by 14:00 and if nothing is delivered I will also take action,’’ she read her affidavit. “The combination of the immense pressure to produce reports, not being heard, and threats to one's livelihood made for a very difficult environment to work productively in pursuit of the very targets we were committed to meeting… It is untenable for someone to keep on sleeping for 3 hours,” she said. At a later stage, Mkhwebane fired Mogaladi over allegations of gross negligence, unprofessional conduct and gross dereliction of duty. She successfully challenged her dismissal in the Labour Court.

During cross-examination by Mkhwebane’s legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu, asked if Mogaladi had a problem with Mkhwebane disciplining workers. Mogaladi said she doesn’t have a problem with accountability, but fairness must prevail. Mpofu said Mkhwebane had to make sure employees were performing and met their deadlines.