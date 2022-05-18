Mkhwebane back in court in bid to interdict Parliament

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Western Cape High Court to lodge an application to interdict Parliament from continuing with the impeachment against her. This is a week after the Section 194 committee agreed to go ahead with the impeachment of Mkhwebane, and hearings are scheduled to start in July.

The Section 194 committee has also called for members of the public to submit evidence against the public protector. The public has until June to make this available to the committee. Members of the committee intend to finalise the inquiry in September.

The application by Mkhwebane was postponed in the High Court last month after counsel for Parliament revealed an incident. It turned out that this related to an SMS about the judgment of the rescission application. It came from Ismail Abramjee, who had indicated in the message that the public protector would lose the application.

The Constitutional Court delivered the judgment a week later and threw out the rescission application by Mkhwebane. The public protector has since lodged a criminal case against Abramjee. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is also investigating the SMS issue. Mkhwebane has filed another application for the court to rescind the judgment of the rescission application that she lost.

But legal advisers for Parliament said the Section 194 committee could continue with its work despite the application by Mkhwebane to interdict Parliament from doing this. [email protected] Political Bureau