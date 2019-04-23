Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has extended a deadline set for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit relating to the so-called rogue unit at Sars. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Pretoria - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has extended a seven day deadline set for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit relating to the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS). "The Public Protector has acceded to a request by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, dated Monday, 22 April 2019, for an extension of deadline regarding the affidavit and supporting evidence he was due to submit to Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A letter to this effect is en route to the Minister’s office," said the Public Protector's acting spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

"This is in connection with Adv. Mkhwebane’s investigation into allegations of improper conduct, a violation of the Executive Ethics Code, irregular and unlawful activities by Minister Gordhan. Aspects of the investigation relate to his time as South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner.

Segalwe said Gordhan now has until Friday to furnish Mkhwebane with the documents.

"He requested the extension, citing a decision by SARS to procure a legal opinion from counsel on whether it would be lawful to share with implicated parties, including Minister Gordhan, certain records that are in its possession," said Segalwe.

"These are records that Adv. Mkhwebane requires for the purposes of her investigation. In a letter dated Tuesday, 16 April 2019, SARS wrote to the Public Protector, communicating the information Minister Gordhan refers to."

African News Agency (ANA)