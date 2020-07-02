MKMVA latest voice to condemn attacks on Dr Survé

Cape Town - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has added its voice to condemn the attacks on the executive chairperson of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé. The association called for the swift arrest of those behind the attacks. The MKMVA has echoed calls that have also been made by the ANC on Thursday following the post-National Executive Committee media briefing. The PAC, BLF and Insika Economic Movement also called on law enforcement to act against the attacks, intimidation and threats on Dr Survé’s life. In a statement on Thursday, MKMVA said the nature of the attacks on Dr Survé, which included a text message informing him that his vehicle’s brakes had been tampered with, were disconcerting.

“On inspection it was found that although the vehicle was parked behind locked gates, the vehicle was unlocked and a white substance had been smeared on the headrest of the driver’s seat.

“This was not the first incident of this kind, previously Dr Survé had received several calls and messages indicating that there would be attempts on his life. There was also an incident where two unidentified persons entered his apartment building at 2am, under the guise that they were coming to disinfect the premises, only to be found outside Dr Surve’s apartment door, and leaving immediately when they were detected,” the MKMVA said.

The MKMVA added that another incident occurred where Dr Survé was followed by two cars, and an armed man who was in one of the vehicles approached him and Dr Survé was fortunate enough to be able to escape into a restaurant.

“MKMVA has in the past warned that there are apartheid security apparatuses, and Stratcom operatives that have never been dismantled, and that these continue to be deployed in the service of reactionary, and anti-democratic forces, that want to destroy the democratic gains that we have made in South Africa.

“This is especially true with regards to those who are determined to continue to keep the economy of our country in the hands of White Monopoly Capital (WMC),” said the MKMVA.

The veterans association added that anyone among black business leaders who resisted being controlled and who insisted on being their own persons, and worked for fundamental and radical economic transformation, was declared an enemy and subjected to vicious attacks and intimidation.

“This is exactly what is happening with Dr Survé now. MKMVA notes the numerous personal attacks and character assassination attempts against Dr Survé, with regards to the fake news and scandalously misleading reporting about the PIC, and numerous other issues,” the veterans association said.

The MKMVA said these attacks, intimidatory tactics and threats on Dr Surve’s life was due to the fact he was a progressive, proudly black successful independent business person, who stood his own ground and did not scrape and bow before the white captains of industry.

“As executive chairperson of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media, Dr Survé represents the ever diminishing critical voice of media freedom in a country where almost all the mainstream media are flocking together like mindless sheep, simply pushing the agendas of White Monopoly Capital, and serving those who write their monthly paycheques.

“The members of MKMVA have been the sharp cutting edge of the spear of our nation in the struggle for liberation. Many of our members have sacrificed their lives for the full liberation of our country, we will not now be silenced by anyone,” the MKMVA said.

The veterans association added it would continue to speak out against injustice and for justice regardless of the price.

“We have known Dr Survé as being a fellow freedom fighter, since the days when he was a student activist, up to today. We recognise him as a committed, steadfast cadre, who has never wavered in his dedication to the full economic liberation of black (especially African) South Africans.

“We are proud of him, that despite all the attacks and resistance that he had to contend with, he has been able to scale the commanding heights of our economy,” the MKMVA said.

It added that South Africa needed many more black business people with the determination and backbone of Dr Survé and that the veterans association would not stand idle and allow Dr Survé to suffer intimidation, and threats on his life.

“We assure him of our unwavering support, and demand that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must not leave any stone unturned in apprehending, and charging, those responsible for these heinous attacks on our fellow cadre in the ongoing struggle for full liberation,” added the MKMVA.

Political Bureau