Mmusi Maimane announces One South Africa’s plans for upcoming elections

Johannesburg - One South Africa Movement (OSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced his maiden plans to make his way into the Local Government Elections as an independent candidate for the first time since leaving the DA in 2019.

Maimane introduced OSA last year as an alternative to wrestle power away from political parties and give real power back to the people.

Speaking at a press bringing in Sandton on Thursday morning, Maimane said that following months of extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, community organisations and potential candidates, his movement had hit the ground running as they campaign using a brand-new model in a select number of municipalities in which governance and service delivery had ground to a halt.

“Our model makes use of Section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act, a mechanism that allows for the registration of an organisation or movement to participate in municipal elections, without being registered as a traditional political party with political party structures,” said Maimane.

He said that by using this mechanism, independent candidates could stand for election in various wards, while registering as a conglomerate of independent candidates to gain the benefit of the proportional representation (PR) vote.

“This model gives communities the power to take back control of their own destiny from political parties and install citizen-led governments in their municipalities.

“While OSA encourages and champions independent candidates, we must acknowledge that the election of independents as ward councillors alone doesn’t guarantee a citizen-led takeover of a municipality, as independents will not be able to benefit from the proportional representation vote.

“We want to see independent candidates succeed, and Section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act provides the answer to this as it enables a citizen-led organisation to win control of municipal wards but also an entire municipality, thereby forming a citizen-led government,.

Maimane said that in the coming weeks OSA would finalise the municipalities in which they would partner with Section 15A independent associations to contest the elections.

“We encourage every community in South Africa to consider this unique opportunity and to join us. It’s now time we stand up, organise and take back control of our towns and cities,” he said.

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that voter registration for the upcoming elections is expected to take place on July 17 and 18.

Elections will take place on October 27.

[email protected]

Political Bureau