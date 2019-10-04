Johannesburg - An investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing by DA leader Mmusi Maimane may have cleared him late on Friday, but Mzansi Twitter has warned the party leader to watch his back.
This comes after DA MP and federal finance chairperson Dion George cleared Maimane of financial wrongdoing for his controversial living arrangements in Cape Town and a controversial Toyota Fortuner which was donated to him by the embattled Markus Jooste of Steinhof.
George said documents submitted by Maimane showed that despite having no documented formal lease agreement, he paid a R450 000 deposit to rent the house, with R18 400 monthly covering rental costs.
“Mr Maimane has paid rent covering each month he and his family have lived in the house. I have had sight of the accounts of the business which owns the house,” said George.
He explained that the documents showed: A deposit payment of R450 000 was made by Maimane in April last year R18 400 was deducted for rental every month The current balance on the house stands at R100 540 Maimane paid utility bills separately.