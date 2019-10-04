Mmusi Maimane, Helen’s coming for you - Twitter warns after DA reprieve









An investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing by DA leader Mmusi Maimane may have cleared him, but Mzansi Twitter has warned the party leader to watch his back. Picture: Jerome Delay/AP Johannesburg - An investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing by DA leader Mmusi Maimane may have cleared him late on Friday, but Mzansi Twitter has warned the party leader to watch his back. This comes after DA MP and federal finance chairperson Dion George cleared Maimane of financial wrongdoing for his controversial living arrangements in Cape Town and a controversial Toyota Fortuner which was donated to him by the embattled Markus Jooste of Steinhof. George said documents submitted by Maimane showed that despite having no documented formal lease agreement, he paid a R450 000 deposit to rent the house, with R18 400 monthly covering rental costs. “Mr Maimane has paid rent covering each month he and his family have lived in the house. I have had sight of the accounts of the business which owns the house,” said George. He explained that the documents showed: A deposit payment of R450 000 was made by Maimane in April last year R18 400 was deducted for rental every month The current balance on the house stands at R100 540 Maimane paid utility bills separately.

“Mr Maimane nor his trust own shares in the business and the house. Mr Maimane indicated that the arrangement was a lease agreement and the financial trail confirms that. Therefore I am satisfied that there exists no financial illegality on behalf of Mr Maimane as it pertains to both the house and the car,” said George.

On Twitter, people said Maimane should now tread carefully, especially after the Institute for Race Relations - an organisation which former leader Helen Zille works for - earlier in the week endorsed Western Cape Premier Alan Wilde to replace Mmusi Maimane as the next DA leader.

And earlier on Friday, Zille confirmed via a statement posted on Facebook that she would be running for the position of DA federal chairperson. She also confirmed she had suspended her role at the IRR.

Since taking over from Zille as party leader, Maimane and the former leader have endured a fractured relationship with disputes on policy and on Zille’s persistence to tweet views perceived as harmful to the DA’s efforts to attain a larger share of the black votes.

Zille's tweets led her to being suspended from holding leadership roles in party structures, but allowed her to stay on as Premier until she announced her retirement from public office at the end of the last administration.

Here are some of the tweets about Mmusi Maimane on Twitter after his DA reprieve on the car and house saga.

It says here Mmusi is as clean as a pastor & is no longer off to Harvard.



A minor anti-climax. Mike Waters & his “Make the DA Great Again” liberal groupie are however regrouping. Now with Helen Zille & the IRR in tow.



I’m camping here 🍿 🍿 👌🏼 https://t.co/TtPTdDeHpo pic.twitter.com/Qbrc7B13vb — Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) October 4, 2019

O Mmusi Maimane transfer abo R450 000 with no agreement in place.



This pastor is taking faith to another level hey.#Maimane — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) October 4, 2019

Dear @MmusiMaimane.



Helen is after you, boy. You you are finished.

When Aunty Pat was under attack, you stood with Mazzone.

Now it's coming to you Mmusi.

Whatcha gonna do, hah? 😱 — Quine (@quineqa) October 4, 2019

So basically we are counting hours before Mmusi Maimane starts his own political party. Eix.. Ku tough pic.twitter.com/sW9tem6JRF — Unfiltered tweets (@ja6u1ani) October 4, 2019

Mmusi had the opportunity to remove Helen Zille when she was making racist comments but NO he didn't remove her. Now they are going after him. — The Philosopher (@Abel_Nkosinathy) October 4, 2019

Helen Zille ain’t slick. Mmusi Maimane gets his integrity hit with stories about his house and a Steinhoff car then Zille announces she’s running for Chairperson of DA FC. Well orchestrated hit-job. We see you @helenzille 😉 pic.twitter.com/aGHoZVvWLx — Mike Pounce (@Seb_Cremer) October 4, 2019

What Helen is doing is good for the ' real DA' not Mmusi 's ANC light calling itself DA.

The true DA doesn't chant anc slogan, " Amandla..... Awethu..!!!"

Mmusi must go away with his ANC slogan. — Quine (@quineqa) October 4, 2019

Patricia de Lille to Mmusi 'Muesli Fortuner my money' Maimane 😜😂😜😂😂😂😜😜 pic.twitter.com/UNp4ITvCHF — Esther Mello (@EstherMellow) October 4, 2019

This is just to get rid of Mmusi 😏 https://t.co/Mg5ADDSA09 — Duke David (@SirDavid_Dashe) October 4, 2019