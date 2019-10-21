Johannesburg - DA leader Mmusi Maimane is likely to face frustration and isolation within the party following the election of his predecessor Helen Zille as chairperson of the party's federal council at the weekend.
This is according to Unisa’s political expert, Professor Somadoda Fikeni.
Fikeni maintains that soured relations, political and policy differences between Maimane and the former DA powerhouse could mean that his influence would wane in the party.
This comes as the DA on Sunday concluded its meeting of the party's federal council in which it discussed the review panel report which looked into the party's leadership and bad electoral performance at the May 8 general elections.
“He might even be rendered insignificant even when he is still in power.