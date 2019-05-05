South Africans will go to the polls to vote in the most critical election since the dawn of democracy in 1994, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said. Picture: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Cape Town - South Africans will go to the polls on Wednesday to vote in the most critical election since the dawn of democracy in 1994, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday. Speaking in Lentegeur in Cape Town, Maimane said never before had democratic South Africa faced such a stark and critical choice. "A choice between the corrupt, chaotic ANC and EFF on the one hand, or the honest, capable DA on the other. South Africa’s future depends on the choice we make this coming Wednesday.

"And I can tell you that here in the Western Cape, that fight is very close. If we are going to keep the Western Cape blue, keep making progress here, keep the corrupt, chaotic ANC and EFF out of our beautiful province, then we’re going to need every vote we can get, including yours. Make no mistake, every single vote is going to count to get us over that finish line," he said.

The ANC and EFF were "in the same Whatsapp group", bombarding people with empty promises and offering false hope. "They are not in this for you; they are in it for what they can get for themselves. They’ve proved that over and over again."

The DA, on the other hand, was not promising the world. "But we will keep working for you, and we will keep making progress here in the Western Cape. We’ll keep taking this beautiful province forward. We’ll keep improving life for everyone in this province – whether they vote for us or not. Because our mission is to open opportunities for all, not just for some."

In the past five years, South Africa had gone backwards under the ANC while the Western Cape had gone forwards under the DA. There was still a way to go, but the DA had worked hard to improve life in this province. The Western Cape had seen progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, job creation, and service delivery.

"That’s why Ratings Afrika and Good Governance Africa have both just declared the Western Cape to be the best-run province in South Africa. On 8 May, vote DA to build our province and our country," Maimane said.

African News Agency (ANA)