ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says Mmusi Maimane's resignation as DA leader is not a significant matter for the ANC. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says Mmusi Maimane's resignation as DA leader is not a significant matter for the ANC. Duarte said whether Maimane chose to stay or leave, that was not an issue for the governing party.

"If he chooses to resign, surely that is his choice. It has nothing to do with the ANC. Once again, we wish him well. If he chooses to do so, we are okay with that. He is not a member of the ANC. It isn't a significantly important matter to us," she said.

Maimane stepped down as DA leader on Wednesday following a DA FedEx meeting which discussed his and Athol Trollip's resignations.

He said the "DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all".