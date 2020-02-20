Cape Town - Former intelligence chief Mo Shaik had formally resigned his appointment as a special advisor to human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to become a member of the advisory committee on the stabilisation of the water sector, the department said on Thursday.
It stressed that Shaik had himself requested to work with the committee instead, as he felt that he was better suited to the position because of his past experience in investment and infrastructure.
The statement came in response to the Democratic Alliance (DA) issuing a statement that Shaik had quit as a ministerial advisor because the DA had pointed out that he lacked the qualifications to serve as a special advisor on water services.
The DA added that this was a victory over the ruling party's policy of cadre deployment.
In its statement, the water department said: "Mo Shaik continues to be a member of the Advisory Committee of the Stabilisation and Efficient Functioning of the Water Sector, from which he has not resigned.