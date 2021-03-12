Modise, Masondo pay tribute to King Zwelithini

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo say they have been shocked by the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday. The presiding officers said he has over the last decades led the Zulu with dignity. Modise and Masondo said he was a key figure in the country’s political transformation. “King Zwelithini has led the Zulu people successfully with honour and principle since the death of his father, Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon in 1968. “His death is a terrible loss not only to the Zulu nation but to the entire South African population.

“As the longest serving monarch of the Zulu nation, His Majesty the King held a special place in the history of our political transformation and the post liberation programme," said Modise and Masondo.

They said the king died at the time the country was in the middle of a battle against the coronavirus.

The virus has led to the loss of life and economic devastation.

“The king passes on at a crucial time when the nation is engaged in a fierce battle against the pandemic, economic ruin, loss of life and livelihood.

“We will miss his influence, insight, wise counsel, principled and exemplary leadership which have for many years anchored the kingdom and shaped our history as a nation," said the presiding officers.

The speaker and NCOP chairperson have joined a number of political parties who have been paying tribute to the king.

Political Bureau