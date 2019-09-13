Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, flanked by judge presidents Dunstan Mlambo and Cagney Musi, briefs the media on graft allegations against judges in Midrand, Johannesburg. Photo: Supplied.

Johannesburg - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has asked police to investigate claims that the judiciary is corrupt and captured. Mogoeng said he hopes the investigation will lead to criminal charges against the people making the allegations on various social media platforms and suggested his colleagues who are named will sue for damages.

“We will look into what charges to prefer against them, once their identities are known,” he said.

Mogoeng said the judiciary was pinning its hopes on the police and their crime intelligence to get to the bottom of the allegations.

“We want to get to the bottom of the allegations. What we want to know is who is captured?”

According to Mogoeng, the judiciary wants evidence that will make it realise the nature and extent of the alleged capture.

“Tell us which judge has been captured or corrupted and by who?” he demanded.

Mogoeng said the South African public deserve a corrupt-free judiciary and needs an independent judiciary.

He denied claims made on Twitter that the judiciary in the Free State was captured by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana told the commission of inquiry probing state capture last month that Magashule had captured the province’s judges.

Free State High Court Judge President Cagney Musi denied claims that some of his colleagues were doing business with the provincial government, saying they did so before they were appointed to the bench.

