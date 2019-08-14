Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Johannesburg - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is humbled to be associated with ethical courage and a commitment to good governance following yet another honour. Mogoeng received the Institute of Internal Auditors SA's chairman’s Guardian of Governance award in Sandton on Tuesday night at a ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg.

"To have the prestigious Chairman’s Guardian of Governance award bestowed upon me, in the belief that I am ‘the embodiment of what this award represents’, is truly a great honour and inspiration to me," he said.

Previous recipients of the award include ex-public protector Thuli Madonsela and the SABC8, a group of current and former journalists at the public broadcaster who took on its former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng after a series of episodes of editorial interference.

Mogoeng, who has been at the apex court for a decade and eight years as head of the judiciary, later told journalists he was pleased with the progress that has been made in the proper functioning of the third arm of the State.

He challenged auditors to be the embodiment of courageous, ethical leadership and leave their 22nd Annual Southern African Internal Audit Conference with a commitment to good governance.

"There can be no question that our country, our government, our municipalities face an enormous and shockingly embarrassing challenges that they have to grapple with because there must have been a paucity of courageous leadership at the level of even internal auditors. You wouldn't have the kind of Auditor-General's reports that we have about our national, provincial and local government if everybody including our internal auditors were committed to ethical standards as they ought to be," Mogoeng said.

Political Bureau