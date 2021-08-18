Mokgoro agrees to step down as premier after discussion with Duarte

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has agreed to resign his premiership to make way for struggle veteran Bushy Maape who was elected to replace him. According to insiders, Mokgoro made the decision following a telephonic discussion with ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Wednesday afternoon ending speculation about allegations that he was defying the party.

Mokgoro is now expected to write a formal letter to the ANC informing them about his decision. Contacted for comment, the North West senior leader did not deny nor confirm his decision but said: “Go to the ANC. I cannot discuss party matters outside the party structures.” ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the news but indicated Mokgoro’s decision was supposed to have been communicated by the ANC provincial leadership in the North West.

“We did not have challenges with that matter. It is just that the comrade had to go through certain processes,” Mabe said. After Duarte and Mokgoro met on Wednesday, the ANC’s national working committee (NWC), which met on Monday, is said to have issued a statement on the reshuffling of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet and proposed changes to the North West legislature and election of mayors in Joburg and Mangaung. In the statement under the title: Changes to the National Executive (Cabinet), Premier of North West and Mayors of Johannesburg and Mangaung, Mabe said the NWC had noted and expressed its support for the changes to the National Executive (Cabinet) as announced by Ramaphosa.

“The NWC also welcomed the announcement of comrade Kaobitsa ’Bushy’ Maape to be premier of North West, as well as the election of comrades Jolidee Matongo and Mxolisi Siyonzana as executive mayors of Johannesburg and Mangaung respectively. “This follows interviews by the ANC national officials ensuring a comprehensive assessment of their capacity in relation to governance, financial, political and ethical matters,” Mabe said. He said added measures were contributing to ensuring the unity and renewal of the ANC as mandated by the ANC’s 54th National Conference.