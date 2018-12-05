Dr Ditaba Rantsane has been appointed administrator in Ramokokastad outside Rustenburg, the North West provincial government said. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Dr Ditaba Rantsane has been appointed an administrator in Ramokokastad outside Rustenburg with immediate effect, the North West provincial government said on Wednesday. "The decision is taken considering the public interest, good governance and to bring stability and normality, while a process of investigations is being expedited.

"I request that necessary support be provided to the appointed administrator to enable him to execute the responsibilities mandated by legislation," spokesperson in the Office of the Premier, Vuyisile Ngese said.

Rantsane was expected to assist the traditional council and perform duties as set out in section 9(1) of the Provincial Act.

Schools, tribal offices, clinics and houses have been set alight as a result of a series of violent protests following allegations of maladministration and poor governance against Kgosi Joy Ramokoka and the Baphalane Traditional Council.

The allegations included financial mismanagement, lack of accountability to the community, lack of community consultation on key decisions, as well as nepotism in employment practices and skewed allocation of employment opportunities to villages within Baphalane Traditional Community.

Schools in the area have been shut down since June, public buses were not operating and shops were closed.

In September premier Job Mokgoro appointed an intervention team to bring the situation back to normal.

The team started work on 10 September 2018 and gave weekly reports to the premier.

A legal process ensued, whereby kgosi Ramokoka and the traditional council were provided with preliminary allegations which were consolidated from written and oral submissions received from stakeholders as part of the investigation.

The provincial government said it would ensure the strengthening of law enforcement and implementation of security measures to restore peace and stability in the area as well as ensuring that the lawlessness that has been taking place was brought to an end.

African News Agency (ANA)