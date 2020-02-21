Mahikeng - North West premier Job Mokgoro is fit to deliver the state of the province address, Speaker of the North West provincial legislature Susan Dantjie said on Friday, in response to a submission from the main opposition Democratic Alliance.

"I am going to rule that the hounarable priemer will proceed delivering the state of the province address, it is with in his right...The premier is going to deliver the Sopa, there is nothing illegal about it," she said.