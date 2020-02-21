Mahikeng - North West premier Job Mokgoro is fit to deliver the state of the province address, Speaker of the North West provincial legislature Susan Dantjie said on Friday, in response to a submission from the main opposition Democratic Alliance.
"I am going to rule that the hounarable priemer will proceed delivering the state of the province address, it is with in his right...The premier is going to deliver the Sopa, there is nothing illegal about it," she said.
SA provincial legislator Freddy Sonakile had queried whether Mokgoro should deliver the address on Friday given that the North West provincial government was under administration.
Mokgoro is expected to report on the province’s service delivery programme, highlighting efforts to improve basic services as well as social and economic infrastructure projects.
African News Agency/ANA