Mokgoro 'grateful for opportunity to meet Ramaphosa’, says he will resign as premier

Johannesburg - Embattled North West Premier Job Mokgoro, who is set to meet with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, says he will detail challenges he faced in the province. Mokgoro confirmed to a broadcast channel that he is still the premier of North West Province.

“Firstly I will thank the president for the opportunity that he will give me, it’s been extremely challenging. I have been working from Sunday to Sunday even denying myself the basic number of hours of sleep,” said Mokgoro. I am going to make that clear to the president but I've also had a rare opportunity where I’ve been able to descend into the intricacies and the nitty-gritty of the complexity called provincial government, particularly in the North West and I’m going to share in great depth and breadth these challenges.” Mokgoro is being accused of being defiant and refusing to resign. He said he is a disciplined member of the ANC.

“Just to remind all of us, I was deployed here by the ANC. I have agreed to resign. I met with one of the Top Six leaders and I did articulate my agreement and I am now busy preparing a handover. Yes I am going to resign,” said Mokgoro. This week the ANC in the North West appointed Bushy Maape, as a member of the provincial legislature and premier. Mokgoro allegedly demanded an apology from ANC provincial leaders for accusing him of being responsible for the poor management of local municipalities.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte also confirmed that she has met with Mokgoro and that he will meet Ramaphosa next week. “I have met with Mokgoro and he has undertaken to resign in a manner that he should do. He will be meeting with the president next week. He will be handing over to the speaker of the legislature his resignation after that conversation has taken place which is correct by the way,” said Duarte. He will also write a report which he believes will assist the ANC in identifying some of the critical areas that he thinks may have occasioned the lack of trust that grew between himself and the IPC in the province.”