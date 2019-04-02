North West premier Job Mokgoro will visit the Dr Ruth Mompati municipal district this week to address service delivery problems in the western parts of the province. Picture: ANA

Rustenburg - North West premier Job Mokgoro will spend a week in Taung, Vryburg and Ganyesa in an attempt to bring lasting solutions to problems affecting the delivery of services in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, the premier's spokesperson said on Tuesday. Vuyisile Ngesi said during the premier’s week-long stay in this district, Mokgoro would engage with stakeholders including the local traditional authorities, local councillors and community members.

Mokgoro is expected to start his visit on Wednesday, at Shaleng outside Taung, where he will meet with the community on its demands for the construction of a new road as well as cross border issues it has raised.

Ngesi said that the premier will meet the Batlhaping Ba-Ga-Phuduhucwana Tribal Council to discuss water challenges in the area.

On Thursday, Ngesi says Mokgoro will meet the Naledi local municipality council to deliberate on water and other service delivery problems in Vryburg.

Ngesi says that Mokgoro will end his visit on Friday at the Barolong Boo Tlou le Tau Traditional Council at Ganyesa, where he will also meet the councillors and the community in the afternoon.

Mokgoro is expected to throw light on the province's rationale for placing the municipality under Section 139 (b), and the expected service delivery outcomes.

African News Agency (ANA)