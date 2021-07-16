Money looted from ATMs of no value, says Sabric

Cape Town - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) says hundreds of ATMs were destroyed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as a result of looting and this is now hampering the ability of bank customers to access cash and other financial services. Several videos did the rounds on social media displaying how looters violently accessed the cash in ATMs.

While those who thought they may have scored a quick buck, Sabric said that the notes which have been removed may not have monetary value. A statement explains that the bank notes are held in special containers that protect cash with dye-stain technology that is activated when someone tries to break open the container. “Once activated, the cash is stained with a green dye, thus defacing the notes, rendering them unusable as currency. The stained notes are recognised as having no monetary value once they are stained.