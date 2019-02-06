Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - More arrests may be imminent for those implicated in the Bosasa scandal. This comes as the Hawks have already swopped down on several people accused of corruption. Speaking at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation was currently busy with more investigations following explosive testimony by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Earlier in the day, two former Bosasa officials Frans Hendrik Steyn Voster and Carlos Bonaficio appeared at the court on charges of corruption and money laundering. The charges relate to a R180 000 bribe they allegedly offered former Correctional Service chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham in April 2007 as means of obtaining three tender contracts from the department without following due processes.

The amount was allegedly paid as a deposit towards a Mercedes Benz E20 CDI that Gillingham wanted. The car retailed at R555 120.

It is understood that Bonafacio, who is accused of money laundering, authorised a payment from a Bosasa account and ordered that it be paid into Agrizzi's account. Agrizzi, in turn, transferred the amount into Bonafacio's account which he later transferred to Gillingham's account.

Last month, Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that Gillingham was under pressure in 2010 as he had been on suspension and charged for corruption linked to Bosasa.

He said the Correctional Service executive had been instrumental in ensuring that Bosasa was awarded a string of contracts by the department of correctional service. These contracts included kitchen services, access control and fencing services.

He was allegedly bribed in cash and with the purchase of expensive furniture for his home and cars for him and his children.

Agrizzi also revealed that Gillingham resigned from the department in November 2010 and continued to be paid provided that Bosasa still had the contracts.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Phindi Louw did not divulge who the other suspects arrested were saying investigations were still ongoing. Suspicion, however, is rife that Agrizzi himself and former prisons boss Linda Mti have also been apprehended.

Additional reporting Zintle Mahlati

Political Bureau