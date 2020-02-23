This is according to Public Servants Association (PSA) assistant general manager Reuben Maleka in an interview with Independent Media yesterday.
The trade union on Thursday held a meeting with members at the public protector’s office in preparation for its submission to the parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
Maleka said they called the meeting to consolidate their plan and find out if there were members willing to voice their unhappiness or felt victimised.
“There are a few who came out and the rest did not want to be named as they wanted to be anonymous. They will be in contact with our senior counsel,” he said.