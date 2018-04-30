Parliament - Presiding officers of the South African Parliament on Tuesday joined millions of workers across the world in celebrating Workers' Day commemorations, and paid tribute to the gallant struggles of "the glorious and toiling masses of workers against an oppressive labour system".

In a statement, spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in South Africa, the battle for better and improved rights in the workplace, which were intertwined with the struggle for social justice, freedom and democracy, has come a long way and many achievements have been made since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

"While we recognise these strides in the last 24 years, the Presiding Officers of Parliament acknowledge that more still needs to be done to ensure that South Africa’s working class truly enjoy the fruits of our maturing democracy whose anniversary our nation celebrated few days ago," he said.

African News Agency/ANA