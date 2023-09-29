More than 36 teachers fired for raping, impregnating and sexually abusing learners

The Department of Basic Education has fired 36 teachers for raping, sexually abusing and impregnating learners across the country, following investigations and disciplinary action by the South African Council for Educators (Sace). In a report that has been tabled by Sace, it said they investigated dozens of cases involving the sexual abuse of learners by teachers.

But Sace said the firing of 36 teachers is almost doubled the number of teachers who were fired the previous year. Sace was tabling its annual report for the 2022/23 financial year in parliament. It said it was concerned about the increase in the number of misconduct cases against teachers.

“During the previous financial year 2021/22, the council removed a total of 19 educators from the roll, which, in comparison to the 2022/23, the council removed a total of 36 educators from the roll,” stated the report. It said the decision to remove a teacher from the roll would mean they have committed serious acts of misconduct. “This implies such a teacher has no reasonable prospect of practising the teaching of the children, as they shall have lost their licence to teach indefinitely. Some educators whose names are removed from the register, end up with their names being entered into the register of persons declared unfit to work with children.