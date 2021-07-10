More trucks looted as protests continue

Motorists have been warned that looting and burning of tyres have started on the N3 in another night of violent protests. This comes after more than 25 trucks were burnt early on Saturday and Friday.

In an alert issued on Saturday evening, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned motorists that protesters were looting trucks on the highway. Other than the burning of tyres on the N3 near Tweedie, similar incidents have been reported at Sand River, between Tugela Plaza and Bergville, and Van Reenen’s Pass. “Protestors are looting trucks and burning tyres in the vicinity of Tweedie on the N3 Toll Route. Please avoid the area if possible. Clean up and recovery operations are continuing in the vicinity of Mooi Plaza.

“The southbound lanes have just been re-opened to traffic. Extensive backlogs and delays should continue to be expected,” said the N3TC. It was not yet clear how many trucks had been affected by the looting on Saturday evening. The protesters have been on the rampage across KwaZulu-Natal over the last two days causing damage worth millions of rand.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for law enforcement agencies to act against those responsible. Protesters are demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma who is incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre. Zuma was jailed for contempt of court after the Constitutional Court ruled against him more than a week ago.