Motshekga urges Matric class of 2023 to emulate Boks

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has urged the matric class of 2023 to emulate the World Cup Rugby champions, the Springboks, by doing well in their exams this year. Motshekga was on Monday visiting some of the learner who were writing their first paper for the year in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

“Amabokoboko played on Saturday, now it’s your time to play … We watched Boks play, now we watch you play. The focus is on you,” Motshekga told learners. Motshekga and Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane visited Rhodesfield School of Specialisation in Kempton Park, Gauteng to monitor the official start of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. There are more than 720,000 students who will write their matric exams this year.

Both Motshekga and Chiloane praised pupils for their courage, commitment, and dedication to reach the matric level, with Chiloane saying that they have achieved remarkable progress over the 12 years of their education. Quality assurance body, Umalusi has given the nod for the exams and approved all question papers to be administered for the duration of the exams. Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Motshekga said they have enhanced security measures to prevent paper leaks in all nine provinces.

She urged the provincial education departments to also follow standard operating procedures, training storage point managers in security protocols. She added that specific collection times for question papers by chief invigilators have been established to deter early access. Meanwhile, to mitigate the challenge of load shedding, the minister said schools have devised contingency plans, including backup generators.

"In South African Sign Language Home Language, candidates' laptops will be fully charged before each examination commences, and backup power supply measures have been put in place," she said. Government, political parties, academics, and the public have also wished the Class of 2023 well in their exams.