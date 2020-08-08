MP Boy Mamabolo apologises for threatening journalist after ANC tells him to attend anger management class

Cape Town - ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has apologised for threatening a journalist after the ruling party hauled him over the coals. Mamabolo confirmed on Saturday that he has extended his apology to Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji. In a letter, seen by Independent Media, from ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to Mamabolo it called on him to conduct himself better and attend an anger management course. The letter also states that Mambolo would be placed into a mentorship programme with ANC veteran Amos Masondo, who is also the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. Mamabolo has been warned that should he violate of the ANC social media policies and threaten another journalist he would face a harsher sanction.

The sanction imposed on Mamabolo came after the party hauled him before the disciplinary committee for his conduct.

"Prior to the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against you, the Office of the Chief Whip made attempts to correct your behaviour to no avail, hence a decision was taken to proceed with a disciplinary hearing," wrote Majodina.

"As a public representative it is critical that at all times within and outside of Parliamentary precinct, you are to behave and conduct yourself in a disciplined manner and respond with respect to all conversations initiated against you by members of the public and journalists," she said.

She said Mamabolo's conduct warranted a harsh sanction but they considered mitigating factors that he placed before the disciplinary panel. It was on those basis that they decided on a sentence that would be corrective.

Majodina said in addition to the sentence imposed by the ANC caucus disciplinary committee Mamabolo would be mentored by Masondo for two years.

"The office of the chief whip also requires you to register for the leadership development module offered by the OR Tambo School of Leadership," wrote Majodina.

She said the course at the ANC's Political School will be for two years.

Political Bureau