Mpho Phalatse launches her campaign to win Joburg for DA

Johannesburg – DA Mayoral Candidate for Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse says the City of Gold is broken, but with the right vision and plan it can be fixed again. Phalatse said this when she officially launched her campaign in Johannesburg today.

She said under her leadership the city would be dedicated to service delivery, and she would not compromise her party’s values and principles. “There will be no pandering to red berets who do not ascribe to our values and principles. We will fight to get the majority so that all residents of Joburg can enjoy uninterrupted service delivery and never have to worry about corrupt criminal parties seeking to steal the service delivery which you deserve,” said Phalatse. DA leader John Steenhuisen said Johannesburg had lost some of that shine. Where it once was the beating economic heart of Africa, it had slipped back over the years and other cities have taken its place.

“We can see visible signs of this regression all around us, potholes not filled, street lights not working, pavements not mowed, refuse not regularly collected. These visible signs point to a bigger underlying problem, a government that doesn’t take seriously the contract it signed with the people,” said Steenhuisen. He said he believed in Phalatse. “As a medical doctor, she is undoubtedly smart and accomplished, and will run an efficient, hands-on administration here. But she has also proven, through her various roles in public health over the years, as well as her time as MMC for Health and Social Development in the metro, that she has the heart to run a caring and humane administration.

“All she and her DA colleagues need is enough of your votes. And by enough, I mean a clear mandate that doesn’t put the government at the mercy of those who don’t share this vision of a prosperous and caring city,” Steenhuisen said. He said Johannesburg deserves no less than the best. “The almost six million people who call this metro home, deserve no less than the best,” he said.