Mpofu tells court about 'Sobukwe-type' legislation aimed at stifling Public Protector

Cape Town - Advocate Dali Mpofu was taken to task on Wednesday by the Western Cape High Court for accusing the DA of seeking to use a “Sobukwe-type clause” in order to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

Mpofu’s assertion saw him entangled in a long discussion with Judge Vincent Saldanha.

Mpofu made submissions in the case to interdict Parliament from removing Mkhwebane from office.

Mkhwebane brought the application earlier this year but it was postponed due to Covid-19.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise later went ahead to appoint a panel to assess the motion submitted by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.