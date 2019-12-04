In tabling a report in Parliament on day, ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the rules in question would focus on the removal of any head of a Chapter 9 institution if there are allegations against him or her.
There are currently several Chapter 9 institutions that report to Parliament.
The new rules, which have received the support of up to 271 MPs, were established after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was locked in a fight with Parliament over her removal from office.
This forced the National Assembly to sit down and draft the rules on her axing or those heading other Chapter 9 institutions.