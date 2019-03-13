File picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

PARLIAMENT - MPs have adopted a report to be presented to the National Assembly next week recommending that the 6th Parliament be tasked with concluding the process to amend section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, with at least two opposition parties reserving their position on this.



The ad hoc committee set up to effect the amendment to the Constitution met on Wednesday where it noted that due to time constraints it could not conclude its work.





It recommends that the work be concluded by a new committee which would be established after the May general elections. On this recommendation, the Democratic Alliance and African Christian Democratic Party reserved its position.





The report will be tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday 19 March.





The committee was set up after the House in December last year, via majority vote, resolved to change the property clause in the Constitution following an extensive public participation process which included hundreds of thousands of written submissions, oral presentations and public hearings in all nine provinces.



